Gulf PPC receive dinghies

Papua LNG believes in the importance of investing in law and order, as throughout close consultations with the local communities, often a breakdown of law and order and the lack of transportation have been two of the key issues raised.

Papua LNG recognizes the significance of fostering the partnership between the Provincial Government and the local communities as well as the need to uphold community safety through the vital operations of police in and around the Project Area of Influence.

Two dinghies each will be distributed to the Kerema Police Station, Baimuru Rural Police Station, Kikori Police Station and one to the station in Wabo.

Additionally, each of the dinghies will be equipped with a 40HP engine, five lifejackets along with three drums of fuel.

Accepting the donation of the seven dinghies were, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for Southern Region Joe Puri, Gulf Provincial Police Commander Jeffrey Lemb and senior staff from TotalEnergies operator of the Project.

This follows the donation of the three dinghies each to the Kerema Disaster Office, Ihu and Baimuru LLGs, made last November, recognizing the need for the provincial and district governments to enhance their social service delivery to the waterway communities.