Guinness appointed as interim Commander

Acting Police Commissioner and State of Emergency Controller, Donald Yamasombi in announcing this appointment said ACP Guinness has a good track record and earns the respect of the rank and file to lead the NCD/Central Command.

“ACP Guinness is a highly experienced officer at the operational level as ACP Northern Command since 2015, where he was actively involved in community engagement and the prevention of local and international crime that has been entering the area.

“The State of Emergency will expire on 25th January, and as this date draws nearer ACP Guinness will guide the personnel under his command as security measures are lifted.”

Yamasombi said Guinness will provide stability and support to the police personnel and the people of NCD and Central Province.

He said the immediate tasks for Guinness now is to maintain calm in the city, prevent any further unrest and restore confidence to residents and business community.