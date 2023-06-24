Governor Wang strengthens PNG-China ties

The visit holds immense potential for fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and mutually beneficial partnerships between the two regions.

Guandong Province, often hailed as China's "economic powerhouse," boasts the fastest-growing economy among all thirty-one provinces in the country.

Situated on the southern coast, the province is home to Shenzhen City, which shares sister-city status with Port Moresby. With a staggering population exceeding 128 million, Shenzhen City stands as China's most populous city province.

This visit by Governor Wang Weizhong underlines the importance attached to strengthening the ties between Port Moresby and Guandong Province.

It presents a valuable opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation and expand diplomatic, economic, and cultural connections between the two regions.

The warm welcome extended to Governor Wang Weizhong and his delegation at the airport by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and officials from PNG Foreign Affairs reflects the enthusiasm surrounding this visit.

Governor Parkop and the NCDC management eagerly anticipate engaging in productive discussions to deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation during Governor Wang's stay in Port Moresby.