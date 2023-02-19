Governor Parkop resumes duties

In a statement, the Governor expressed gratitude for the support he received during his recovery and thanked everyone who had sent their good wishes.

"I am grateful to be alive and thank God for giving me another chance to serve the people of NCD and our nation," he said.

"As I have always said, let us rise as One People, One City, and heading towards One Future."

Upon his return to work, an urgent meeting was called to get updates from the City Manager, directors of NCDC, and senior managers. The Governor emphasized that serving the city and its people should be the main focus and outlined the Top 10 Priorities moving forward.

The deliverables and timeline for each item were discussed and recorded by the responsible directors.

To mark the Governor's safe return and good health, City Manager, Ravu Frank shared a few words and presented a Lakatoi, as a token of appreciation for the Governor's continuous safe journey ahead for the city of Port Moresby.

After the meeting, the Governor expressed his pleasure and noted that there was a lot of work to be carried out.

"I am happy that we have a clearer roadmap for a cleaner and safer city for now - these will be our main focus priorities for the next few weeks, and we will tackle the rest once all the strategies are in place for implementation," added Governor Parkop.