Government Commitment Pending

Acco Johnson Limbya, CEO for Juha Petro-energy Development Company Limited, said in 2014 the National Government made this commitment to Juha PDL9, as an integrated part of the PNGLNG Project.

Limbya highlighted the development project agreed to, be established by the state as a high impact infrastructure project for the people of Hela and Western Province.

Apart from funds needed for feasibility studies, Limbya said the funding is the only thing hindering the proposed project from getting off the ground. He said all the paperwork has been done.

As part of the missing link road connection, the construction of road between Gulf and Southern Highlands is already under way through the support of Oil Search tax credit scheme.

Limbya said, “If (the) road work has already started to connect Gulf and (the) Highlands, why (is) the connection between Western and Hela taking time. This was a proposed project made by the government and they need to honor (it).”

Limbya is hoping that the government can make the funding available in the next few months.

“Our people need tangible services and development. Having this road built will only make life easier for us,” said Limbya.