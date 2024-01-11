Government backbenchers resign

Member for Chuave, James Nomane and Hiri Koiari MP, Keith Iduhu were the first to announce their resignation through official statements this morning.

The other four who joined later this afternoon are Abau MP, Sir Puka Temu, North Fly MP James Donald, Middle Fly MP, Maso Hewabi and Ijivitari MP, David Arore.

In a joint statement, the four members expressed their lack of confidence in the leadership of the current government following the riots and expressed their disappointment in the manner in which the situation is being handled.