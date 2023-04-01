Gov’t told to honour commitment

Chairman for Infrastructure and Works, Andrew Minkiong said, “We have been waiting on the national government for over 25 years, which the provincial government has gone ahead to build roads and bridges along the Lanzarote Highway.

“The National Government must now honor its commitment under the MOA signed in 2007 and pay back the Provincial Government,” said Minkiong.

The Lanzarote Highway begins at Namatanai town all the way down to Metlik at the southern tip of the island of New Ireland.

Minkiong also expressed disappointment at the Namatanai DDA for engaging a contractor who has failed to fix the Puman Bridge in the Namatanai LLG.

“My people of Namatanai LLG, Matalai and Konoagil have suffered for four years over this collapsed bridge.

“The New Ireland Provincial Government was willing and ready to build the Puman bridge which by now should be serving the people of but the Namatanai DDA took on that responsibility after bulk of the Lihir royalties was diverted to the DDAs.

“It has taken them four years to complete. The Namatanai DDA must come out and declare how much has been spent on this contractor,” he added.

Meanwhile Minkiong says the failing state of bridges in the province is a result of the direct exposure to sea.

“Most bridges along the Boluminski highway have been exposed to direct sea and thus vulnerable to corrosion. Consequently, most of the steel and bridges have corroded and are deteriorating,” said Minkiong.

The bridges include, Karu and Konos and Pire.