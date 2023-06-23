GG Oversees Provincial Administrators' Contracts

The distinguished individuals who have been entrusted with these pivotal roles are as follows:

Allen Masil Los has been appointed as the Provincial Administrator of Eastern Highlands Province for a duration of four years. Max Bruten has assumed the position of Provincial Administrator for Morobe Province, also for a term of four years.

The National Executive Council, responsible for the appointments, has officially announced and published the appointments of these two provincial administrators in the National Gazette.

In the presence of Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan, who served as the State Witness, the signing of the employment contracts took place, marking the commencement of their respective tenures.