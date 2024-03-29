GG calls for national reflection and action

Recognizing the significance of Jesus Christ's sacrifice, he emphasized the need for Papua New Guineans to embody Christian values in their daily lives.

Sir Bob highlighted the alarming breakdown of moral values worldwide and expressed concern over recent incidents of violence and lawlessness in Papua New Guinea.

He urged citizens to reject corruption and dishonesty, emphasizing the importance of accountability and responsible conduct.

Addressing economic challenges and societal temptations, the Governor General encouraged a shift towards prioritizing the nation's well-being over individual gains.

He underscored the virtues of hard work and honesty, citing biblical wisdom and promising prosperity to those who persevere.

Sir Bob reiterated the importance of faith in guiding the nation towards a brighter future. He extended Easter wishes alongside Lady Emeline, emphasizing the joyous spirit of the occasion.

The Governor General's message serves as a poignant call to action, urging Papua New Guineans to uphold Christian principles and contribute to the nation's progress and development.