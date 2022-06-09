G-G’s UK Visit Concluded

This week the Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae and wife, Lady Emeline Dadae paid a courtesy call to counterpart, New Zealand Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro.

She is New Zealand’s first Maori woman to be appointed a Governor General.

The visit coincided with the brief discussion of bilateral issues and the signing of the Papua New Guinea-New Zealand Statement of Partnership (2021-2024), New Zealand’s ongoing support past and present in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and NZ Government’s support through the provision of scholarships and vocational training opportunities and sports in PNG.

Sir Bob said Papua New Guinea appreciates the support and assistance provided by New Zealand to PNG, mentioning the possibility of diversifying the various economic and development assistance programs to include other disciplines such as biosecurity, agriculture and energy and early childhood learning.

On Tuesday, June 7, Sir Bob then met with PNG High Commissioner, Winnie Kiap and Deputy High Commissioner, Joseph Varo.

In a show of appreciation for the accommodation and kind service provided, Sir Bob and his delegation concluded the day with a presentation of PNG artefact gifts to chauffeurs and management of the hotel.

The G-G and Lady Emeline departed London yesterday and will return to Port Moresby at the end of the week.