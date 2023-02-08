Future plans for CITF

Managing Director, Augustine Mano said that the Community Infrastructure Trust Fund (CITF) will focus on delivering clean water, improved health and education services, and lifting agriculture production.

He said: “Your Future Generation Funds will also be invested wisely, so when the Ok Tedi Mine closes down in 10 years’ time, you have a sustainable flow of income from investments to support you into the future.

“All resource projects like Ok Tedi have an end life. We must invest now to prepare for that day. We have to make sure that we have a good partnership with the provincial government and the National government.”