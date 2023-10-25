Funding a challenge for law enforcers

On the second day, they consulted with local law enforcers – the Royal PNG Constabulary, the PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services in Morobe Province.

Committee Chairman and Member for Koroba/Lake Kopiago, William Bando, queried the agencies on the breakdown of Law and Order services in the region and encouraged them to explain in detail the issues.

Bando said government funding although allocated, gets lost in the system.

“It is not being distributed evenly and is often delayed, when urgent law and order problems such ethnic clashes and tribal fights arise,” he said.

Mr Bando said funding needs to be made available immediately.

“We will take up their recommendations. This is the first time that such a committee has been held in Lae for the Momase Region. We will visit the Highlands Region, NGI and Southern and do the same.”

Bando said the committee would also will need to examine current laws especially under the Criminal Act to make appropriate amendments to impose tougher measures and penalties for lawbreakers.

Committee member and Governor for Morobe Luther Wenge, said they will look at certain sections of the law and amend appropriately.

He said police continue to be underfunded, have less manpower and are not incentivized.

The committee concluded that the PNG Defence has the same issues. The PNG CS has its own challenges including overcrowded prison cells and poor infrastructure.

Today, the committee spoke to churches, youth representatives and community leaders.