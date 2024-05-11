PNG leads sustainable tuna initiative

The ENBi aims to transform regional tuna fisheries into a major economic force through enhanced processing capabilities and a development fund for the Pacific region.

Managing Director of PNG’s National Fisheries Authority Justin Ilakini is leading the PNG delegation and was pivotal in the formation of the ENBi. This initiative was launched during the 23rd Special FFC Ministerial meeting in Kokopo, East New Britain Province, in September 2023 and seeks to integrate the region into the global tuna value chain more effectively.

The initiative recently secured a boost with a half-million-dollar grant from PNG, which Ilakini noted would expedite the implementation of ENBi's strategic plan. He highlighted the importance of this funding in advancing the initiative, with additional support from Japan, which allocated funds at the recent meeting of the Japan Promotion Fund Committee.

Ilakini also underscored the broader goals of the ENBi during the ongoing FFC133 meeting, which gathers fisheries officials from the 17-member nations of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA). The discussion focuses on leveraging tuna resources beyond mere resource rent, aiming to enhance the region's stake in the lucrative global tuna market.

The NFA Managing Director reiterated the importance of a multi-sectoral approach and expressed satisfaction with the recent signing of the Country Partnership Agreement, which aligns with PNG's national priorities within the FFA framework.

The FFC133 meeting is set to conclude with strategies that will feed into the next FFA Ministerial Meeting scheduled for next month in Nauru. This meeting is expected to further the regional and economic integration goals of the Pacific community, highlighting the strategic role of fisheries in the region's future.