Fuel card usage suspended

In a notice dated February 19th, chairman and managing director, Hulala Tokome, advised that there will no longer be nominated premises where fuel cards can be used.

“Accordingly, no further usage of your fuel cards will be permitted until otherwise advised in writing by Puma PNG,” he stated.

“We further request that you immediately return any fuel card in your possession to Puma PNG. These fuel cards may be returned to you in the future.

“Any further usage forthwith shall be considered unauthorised use.”

Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, John Byrne, outlined that Lae business houses are “strongly and rightly” worried about this situation.

“Puma are clearly the largest supplier, with sites and operations across the country, aviation and marine fuels.

“What is plan B? There is a task force set up to manage this issue. Whether BSP, Bank of PNG or Puma is right or wrong, we simply must have fuel.”

On behalf of the people of Lae and Morobe Province, Byrne called for an immediate and short-term solution that would guarantee supply until plan B kicks into place.