Fresh look to Taurama Barracks

The project, which is part of the longstanding PNG Australia Defence Cooperation Program, has refurbished the accommodation block that will now provide housing for 100 personnel from the PNG Defence Force.

This project is a continuation of the joint efforts between Australia and PNG in the area of PNG security infrastructure.

Both nations are committed to ensuring that PNG's defence infrastructure meets the required standards, from major infrastructure projects under the Joint Initiative at Lombrum Naval Base to the construction of new accommodation.

"Australia is proud to support PNG in delivering infrastructure projects that enhance the living and working conditions of the hardworking men, women and families of the PNG Defence Force," General Campbell stated.

The close defence partnership between Australia and Papua New Guinea will continue to thrive as both nations work together through the Defence Cooperation Program to address Papua New Guinea's defence and security priorities.