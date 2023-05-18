Fr Jan Czuba reinstated as Acting Secretary

Minister responsible, Don Polye said he had implemented the National Court decision to reinstate Fr Czuba as the secretary until his contract has expired and his acting appointment is confirmed.

The National Executive Council through its decision number 116/2023 has appointed Fr Czuba and was gazette as Gazette No.G365.

Polye said he has met with management of DHERST and have formally announced the appointment of Fr Jan; and have been urged to abide by the Court orders and NEC decisions at all times.

He further warned that to deliberately ignore such lawful court orders or NEC decisions would amount to professional negligence.