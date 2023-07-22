Four Principals disciplined

First Assistant Secretary for the NCD Education Service Division Peter Kants, said the principals disobeyed a government directive under the free education policy, which includes non-payment of project fees.

He told LoopPNG during the NCD Students Leaders SLIP Leadership Training Workshop today in Port Moresby.

He said every school has needs but when the government gives directives, schools have to abide by them.

“Even if there is a need at the school we have to find a better way to deal with such situations,” he said.

Kants said the way forward for schools is to have plans in the School Learning Improvement Plan (SLIP).

“In the meantime, because the government has paid the project fees, we are telling the schools don’t charge project fees until we get directives from the government,” he said.