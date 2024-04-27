AgResearch keen to partner NARI

AgResearch is one the seven Crown Research Institutes in New Zealand responsible for delivering innovative science and research outcomes specifically for the agricultural sector.

In their meeting with the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru in Hamilton, New Zealand on Wednesday 24 April 2024, AgResearch said they were happy to partner NARI to provide research training and internships for Papua New Guinea agriculture scientists and graduates.

Minister Maru said, “AgResearch has been providing training internships routinely through similar arrangements with their partners and they are keen to do the same with PNG through a partnership with NARI. They are happy to work with the PNG Government and NARI to formalize this partnership.”

Minister Maru further stated, “We want to build our dairy industry to become a dairy producing nation, but we have no expertise. New Zealand has all the expertise and experience and are renowned globally in this space and that is why we want our agriculture scientists and graduates to come to AgResearch to be trained so they can learn from them and return to PNG to build our own industry.”

“This will be the start of our journey to building a serious agriculture relationship with New Zealand,” Minister Maru added.