FODE reflects on nation's struggles

FODE Principal Anthony Rayappan said Independence is a time to stand tall among all the nations and showcase our distinct identity.

“Every year we celebrate independence we must think, embrace and respect those forefathers, leaders and the freedom fighters,” he said.

He said it was a time to reflect on the struggles they went through to get the nation this far.

“Today we are enjoying the fruit of the seed they sewed 48 years ago,” he said.

Principal Rayappan further said that this year’s independence anniversary lays the foundation for the 50th Golden Jubilee in 2025. He said the challenge is now on us to carry the country forward.

First Assistant Secretary for FODE and Inclusive Education, Andrew Angobe, said reflected on independence as a time of the nation’s rebirth and of freedom.

“Let us celebrate together with unity and prosperity and work together to achieve a common goal,” Angobe added.