Focus on Nadzab development

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, made this statement in response to concerns raised by the Gabsongkeg community.

Nadzab Airport, the gateway to PNG’s industrial hub, is located in Morobe’s Wampar LLG of the Huon Gulf district.

Traditionally, it belonged to the people of Gabsongkeg who, to date, are yet to access running water and electricity.

On March 31st, Gabsongkeg community leaders gathered to voice their frustration regarding the lack of services to their community, including law and order, where they threatened to halt redevelopment work on the airport.

They also petitioned the governor on the issue, including the proposed change of name to the airport.

The governor finally responded when asked about the issue following the Labu Butu warden hearing on May 27th.

“Nadzab ino divolop na i gat ol disla samting na bai yumi toktok na kisim ol displa samting hariap,” he stated. (Nadzab is yet to be developed to have those things mentioned.)

“Gutpla toktok bat yumi mas stretim Nadzab pastem. Mi traim lo stretim Nadzab na em i ron gut, na yumi lukim mani kam gut, and then yumi ken toktok lo sevis.” (It’s a valid request but we must fix Nadzab first. I’m trying to fix Nadzab for it to run smoothly and when we generate income, we can then talk about services.)

The governor was referring to his proposed ‘Economic Recovery Pathway through Agriculture and Fisheries Aviation’ concept. He met with NAC in May 2021 where he proposed the concept.

He asked NAC to give the MPG the old terminal building once the new terminal building is built. This is so that they can bring in produce from farmers in the nine districts and store them there, to be transported for sale both domestically and overseas.

(The Gabsongkeg community gathering to air their frustration on March 31st, 2021)