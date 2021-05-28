Labu Butu warden hearing

The warden hearing at Maus Markham, facilitated by the Mineral Resources Authority, was to gauge the people’s views on the proposed Morobe alluvial mining project.

Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd is an initiative of the provincial government, who is embarking on a first-of-its-kind alluvial mining operation that will be based at the mouth of the Markham River, which is where Labu Butu is.

The warden hearing, facilitated by the deputy chief warden, Vele Gavu, was held at the Wampar LLG village on Thursday, May 27th, in the presence of Governor Ginson Saonu and his team, all the staff of Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd and the Labu Butu community.

The company, after applying for a mining lease on the 16th of February, 2021, hosted the hearing to gauge the people’s opinions as well as answer questions that they may have regarding the 789.77 hectares of land that will be dredged.

Before the landowners were given the opportunity to voice their thoughts, Governor Saonu explained the reason behind the establishment of the company, saying he aimed to generate internal revenue using Morobe’s resources.

“Na long histri blong disla kantri, fes maining i kamap lo Morobe Provins,” he stated. (In this country’s history, the first mining occurred in Morobe Province.)

“Afta 45 yias lo indipendens, i nogat wanpla gavman dipatment, o iven lo maining dipatment blo yumi lo gavman, i tok olsem, orait, aluviol main, pipol involved lo em, hau bai yumi helpim ol? (After 45 years of independence, not one government department nor mining department thought about helping those involved in alluvial mining.)

“Bikpla main em blo ol save man, mani man na bikpla kampani. Bat aluviol main, weh liklik man stap long em, hau bai yumi helpim ol?” (Large-scale mining is for the educated, people with money and big companies. But alluvial mining, where the little people are, how can we help them?)

While three of the four clans welcomed the development, saying it would greatly benefit their youth and children, the Lunda clan cautioned against environmental damages.

Chairman of the clan, Guy Kiliki, who is also Morobe’s flag designer, emphasised on the need for a feasibility study or an environmental impact statement.

“The Labu Butu people depend entirely on this Markham River system,” he stated. “You look at their marine environment and also you look at the terrestrial lives – antap lo bush na disla kain. When they release all these waste rocks, they will build up on the bank.”

With the lack of development within this community of the Huon Gulf district, Kiliki’s clan doubt that the alluvial operation would greatly enhance their way of living.