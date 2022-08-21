Fisheries Facilities Launched In WNB

The National Fisheries Authority presented K500, 000 in funding assistance to WNB Fisheries Director, Newell Sinaigawi at the official launching of the Kimbe Fisheries Seaport Facilities, and this included the Fin Fishery and Sea cucumber Hatchery.

In the Fin Fisheries project, local fishermen can now sell their fish at the facility that will be stored and exported overseas to China. The Fin Fishery and the seaport facility is a co-funded project by NFA and the WNB Provincial Government.

The sea cucumber hatchery is vital as the sea cucumber are bred and while some are kept some will be given to local fish farmers to take to their set ups to look after . When they have grown, the fish farmers then sell to Marigold Limited to purchase and export.

The hatchery is the first of its kind in the country. It is similar to the one on Nango Island which is used for research purposes and this one in Kimbe is for commercial purposes.

Nakanai MP, Francis Galia Maneke approved the project when he was governor and Sasindran Muthuvel was then SoE Minister.

“This very important project I commend Marigold through Jacky Chan for this very important milestone historic project in PNG, it’s here in Kimbe. This project is going to stimulate interest of our fisher men and women lo wan wan LLG blo yumi,” said Mr Maneke.

This joint venture project is between the West New Britain Provincial Government and local business Marigold Ltd owned by Jacky Chan from China, and from every export made the provincial government will receive 20 percent.

Representing NFA Managing Director, Justin Ilakini was NFA Licensing Executive Manager, Leban Gisawa who made the formal remarks on his behalf regarding NFA’s commitment to support WNBPG of K500, 000 towards the operations of the facility.

Mr Gisawa said, “This funding contribution is yet another NFA’s continuous investment to the WNBP Government towards infrastructure and facility development programs, including the K2 million funding for jetty and shore base construction with additional K200, 000 due to contract variation from the impact of cyclone.”

He said NFA will continue to do its best in supporting the provinces through the MoUs signed between respective provincial administrations.”

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel said WNB has always heavily depended on one monochrome being Oli Palm and to some extent including copra and cocoa, however oil palm being the main income earner. He sees more opportunities with the Bislama facilities.

“Now with the Pislama facilities I truly wish we make this project successful and come up as a very pioneer project where by the investor can benefit and all our people can benefit,” said Governor Muthuvel.

The holding capacity of the sea cucumber hatchery cannot be determined as yet until the projects gets into full swing.