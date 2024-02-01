First batch of police vehicles distributed

Six-mile and Seven-mile police stations received two brand new Toyota Landcruisers each, presented to them by Police Commissioner David Manning.

According to Manning, the vehicles were bought from the 2024 budget allocated to the police department from taxpayer's money. He urged policemen and women to use the vehicles for their intended purpose.

Manning said Six and Seven Mile were the first to receive the keys because of their good reputation. They have shown good work ethics and importantly, upheld good behaviour during the civil unrest on January 10.

He urged police personnel to refrain from asking clients for money to purchase fuel in order to attend to their complaints, now that they have vehicles.

“Vehicles do not come often to us but when they do come to us, it has always been a challenge for us that we use them for its intended use,” he said.

Manning warned police officers not to misuse vehicles or will be dealt with administratively.

“Police officers who misuse these vehicles with recklessness driving and to an extent that they damage the vehicles might as well retire from the police force,” Manning added.

Meanwhile, the brand-new vehicles contain a GPS tracking device and camera.