Firecrackers Are Noise Pollution: Police

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Albert Beli is concerned that the noise firecrackers make is disturbing especially at odd hours. He said even during the day when people are not ready for the shots fired, it can cause shock, especially on old people and babies.

PPC Beli made reference to a baby who was shocked and later died at the hospital during the new year celebration in Wewak in 2020. He said the continuous firing of firecrackers shocked the baby and when rushed to the hospital was pronounced dead upon arrival.

PPC Beli said this could happen again if people are not careful. He said it is also causing noise pollution to those who do not like the sound after hours.

PPC Beli made this call after seeing people selling firecrackers everywhere on the streets. He said police have confiscated the items and arrested some people for smuggling it but some are still hiding from police and selling it.

“I want the public to report to police if they feel that their neighbours are disturbing with the sound of firecrackers. They can be arrested and charged for causing noise pollution. The sound produced from the firecrackers are very loud and disturbing.”

He said the people who are thinking of firing it to welcome the New Year must consider the good and bad side of the sound produced. PPC Beli said police in East Sepik would be keeping eyes and ears on such things during their operations.