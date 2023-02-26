Fiji Mission in PNG

He says under Prime Minister Rabuka, Fiji has afformed the reopening of this office.

“We indicated, offering land and assistance towards building their permanent office here in PNG,” said PM Marape.

He added, “There was a request made for reciprocal give of land, and Prime Minister Rabuka did indicate looking for a land in Suva for a mission to be established there.”

“Those reciprocal commitments were made.”

PM Marape says by mid-year, a Fijians ambassador or high commissioner will take up post in Port Moresby.