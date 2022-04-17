Father Of One Beheaded

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said according to police reports, the deceased was chased at round 6pm by a group or armed men into some bushes where he was murdered and left to die. The suspects are yet to be identified.

The PCC Ereh villagers had been seeing a group of men moving around the village before the death of Meta. He said the men left the village before police arrived at Ereh. The PPC said police officers from Madang and Walium went to the scene and took the particulars of the deceased. The matter is being investigated.

“The reason behind the killing is still not known. Police are investigating the matter and I want all who had seen the men who had been moving around, to come forward and give name of the suspects. Your names won’t be revealed. We want information from you to help us with our investigation. Such killings (will) stop in the province if village leaders and everyone in the community come forward and assist the police. I condemn the killing and I will make sure that the suspects involved must face the law.”

Meanwhile, PPC Rubiang said another killing was also reported on Saturday April 16 at Baitabag, and police are also investigating the matter. He said murder cases are increasing throughout Madang Province. Most of the killings being reported to police are still under investigation.

So far within the month of April, more than ten deaths had been reported to police, some of which are traffic-related accidents.