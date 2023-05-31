ESPPHA makes headway in health services

SPC Chairman and Member for Pomio, Elias Kapavore was flanked by committee member, the Central Bougainville MP, Simon Dumarinu.

Kapavore said committee members went to East Sepik to see levels of health services being provided, from level 1 to level five, under the PHA.

“On our finding, the ESP provides health services through 334 health facilities, having one level five provincial hospital, 40 health centres, four community health posts, and 281 aid posts level 1.

“According to the information provided by the PHA, from the 281 aid posts they have only 31 operational while more than 250 are closed. In addition, that is a serious concern and they are addressing that at the moment,” said Kapavore.

Kapavore said they were impressed with the facilities they visited including the Maprik Level 4 hospital and the Level 3 Ambunti health centre.

“What we also found out is that ESPHA is stress on accountability and good governance. Good governance and accountability sets the foundation of everything else. Before we talk about other things, I want to thank the ESPHA and administration. Commended PHA chairman and members for the good working relationships something not seen in many parts of the country,” Kapavore added.

Meanwhile, MP Dumarinu expressed admiration for the staff houses built for doctors and nurses at the Ambunti Level 3 facility.

“Here I see in Ambunti that was first class. Very attractive and I’m sure the staff, nurses and doctors, will stay and work there (and) will hardly get out of Ambunti, because everything they need is there. The facility is well set, it’s amazing,” the MPsaid.

The committee commended the ESPHA for being the first to present its 2022 Annual Financial Report, and significantly, the delivery of an overhauled Boram Hospital.