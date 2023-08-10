Enga Cultural Show coming up

Forty-four (44) singsing groups from across all six districts of Enga, 15 schools in the area and several groups from neighboring villages will take part as well.

Governor for Enga, Sir Peter Ipatas, stated that Enga is currently under a 3-month curfew which prevents people from moving around between 9pm and 6am.

“Despite pockets of tribal conflicts in some parts of the province, most of the people in Enga are eager to come and participate in the show. In fact, a happy by-product of holding the show is that it brings peace and harmony. This is the people’s annual opportunity to come together and showcase the strength of culture,” said Ipatas.

“The purpose of the curfew is to create a safer environment for the people and to assist police in managing the unrest. We would never stage the show if we felt it would be unsafe, and I would like to remind our visitors and guests that tribal conflicts are contained between disputing tribes and in the outer districts, away from Wabag town. Outsiders are of no interest in these disputes.”

Enga Cultural Show Chairlady, Margaret Potane said this year, groups from two of Enga’s most remote communities will be making their first appearances.

“We will be hosting the Maluamanda Yako Cultural Group coming all the way from the border of Enga and Sepik Province, where it’s a 7 day walk to the nearest road. Younger members of the 25-person group will walk, but for older group members we have organized a MAF plane to bring them.

“From the western reaches of Enga in Porgera District, home of the Ipilli people, the Nete Lyaim Cultural Group will trek on foot for 2 days to reach the nearest road at Mulitaka before travelling 2 hours by road,”

Potane said.

Singsing groups from remote areas of the province have the strongest traditional culture and lifestyle, which is the authenticity that the Enga Cultural Show is famous for.