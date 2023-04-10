ENBP prepares to receive Sir Rabbie

The country’s 4th Prime Minister and former Kokopo MP, Sir Rabbie Namaliu, passed away on March 31st as he was being medevacked from Tokua airport to Port Moresby, following liver failure.

A provincial committee has been set up to oversee repatriation and funeral programs for the late Sir Rabbie, with a tentative program in place to receive his body by this week.

ENB Governor, Michael Marum, said his office has been holding meetings with the family of the late Sir Rabbie since last Friday and they should finalise a program by this week.

Meanwhile, a special ENB Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting has endorsed a funding of K300,000 to assist with the funeral program.

Kokopo MP, Ereman ToBaining Junior, said the burial site for all former Prime Ministers of the country is at the Waigani Independence Hill.

But he iterated that a final decision would come from the immediate family of the late Sir Rabbie, who has two sons.

“Kokopo DDA will also assist with the provincial program for the late Sir Rabbie, given he was the longest serving Kokopo MP, for 5 consecutive terms,” he said.

He said the National Events Committee, headed by Minister Justin Tkatchenko, is arranging the state funeral program and there would be assistance given to the provincial program.

Chairing the committee for Sir Rabbie’s funeral program in the province, Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for Corporate Services, Marakan Uvano, said until discussions with the family of the late Sir Rabbie are final, then a comprehensive program for the province will be put out to advise the public in ENB.