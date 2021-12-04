Elementary teachers’ mass graduation

About 1200 elementary teachers from all across the province received their certificates witnessed by everyone at the Bernard Vogae Memorial Park in the provincial capital. Many of the graduates were teachers who has been teaching for years without their certificates.

PNG Education Institute Deputy Director Academy Caroline Yariyari, National Director of the Elementary Teacher Training Unit Michael Mera were there to witness the mass graduation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mera said early childhood learning provides a lifelong learning for children in their life’s journey in education and it is an investment that their parents will reap in 20 years’ time.