Eight win Chevening Scholarships

Some of the eight – a record number – received their awards at a send-off lunch hosted by the British High Commissioner, Keith Scott, on 18 August. Three topped the list of candidates from across the Pacific.

The scholars are John Matlam, Kellyanne Limbiye, Albert Gigmai, Timothy Ngembil, Wilma Mavea, Ian Laki, Hansley Gumbaketi, and James Valakvi.

The scholarship programme - named after Chevening House in Kent in the South of England, which is the official residence of the British Foreign Minister – has been running since 1983. Over 50,000 scholars from over 160 countries have benefitted, including 130 from Papua New Guinea.

The scholarships also provide an opportunity to experience Britain’s heritage and history, discuss international policy, and interact with thought leaders at a range of academic, cultural, and social events. Previously, scholars have visited the UK Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street, hiked up Mount Snowdon in Wales, exhibited art in London galleries, interned at the BBC and sat in the home dressing room at Liverpool’s Anfield football ground.

In his send-off remarks, High Commissioner Keith Scott said Chevening may be the UK Government’s scholarship programme but it is a Papua New Guinean success story.

“It is about using the quality of UK universities and the networks you will create with fellow scholars from around the world to help you make the most of your own qualities, skills and passion and so contribute to positive change when you return.

“There is a great deal of talent in Papua New Guinea. I am proud that UK support will help you and others build a better future for all in Papua New Guinea.”