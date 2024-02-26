Driver Sought After Uiam Bridge Collapse

Works Manager Collen Dickson, during his briefing to the Provincial Implementation Committee, disclosed that the elusive driver remains at large.

In response to the incident, the Namatanai Building and Civil Ltd (NBC), a subsidiary of the Namatanai District Development Authority (DDA), has been officially notified to spearhead the construction of a replacement bridge at the site.

In a strongly worded letter, Dickson cautioned NBC, citing section 4(1)(h) of the Protection of Transport and Infrastructure Act, which mandates severe penalties for infrastructural damage, including fines up to K1 million or a potential 10-year imprisonment.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, David Carol has pledged to facilitate the procurement of a new bridge, aligning with the demands of the Provincial Government. Meanwhile, a temporary log bridge has been hastily installed to restore road access for motorists pending the construction of a permanent solution.

During the PEC session, attention was drawn to numerous pending bridge projects, prompting directives for a policy submission aimed at standardizing bridge construction protocols.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the underperformance of several road contractors, leading the Chairman to advocate for the termination of negligent contractors.

Governor Sir Julius Chan emphasized the utilization of national funding programs such as the Connect PNG initiative to expedite crucial road projects like the West Coast Highway and enhance provincial connectivity with the islands, underscoring the significance of maritime transportation in the region.