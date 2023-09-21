DPM Secretary congratulates Kopkop College

“Having seen the college embrace culture through visual context in the form of legends and traditional food preparations, I think it’s very important that as the new generation comes into existence we must help them to understand what has taken place in the past in order to move forward into the future,” she told the parents and the students.

The school marked the independence with the show casing of legendary videos which they had created alongside their teachers and the support of parents.

“Marking 50 years in two years’ time it’s really an achievement for this country and we really have to assess how far we have come.

“I thank the teachers for imparting the knowledge and skills to our students and I also acknowledge this institution and Mama Maria the school’s executive director. Kopkop College has educated a lot of students over the last 39 years and as we head into 48 years, Kopkop College has existed this long,” said Secretary Sansan.

Sansan further commended the school for its continuous use of innovation and creativity.

“The displays that were put up here were wonderful and the performances by the students showed unity and togetherness of Papua New Guinea.

“Such an event helps students to accept differences and help them become more open to embracing uniqueness to have respect and have positive relationships with other children when they grow up,” said Sansan.

Kopkop College Primary School’s deputy principal, Isaiah Senanu said Kopkop College has journeyed through so much changes and challenges and that it makes him proud to be part of such a wonderful institute.