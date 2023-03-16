DPM Rosso applauds Busu Secondary

Rosso outlined that out of 426 high and secondary schools throughout PNG, Digicel Foundation chose Busu because of its discipline and high academic performance.

When officiating at the opening of the new 4-in-1 double classroom on Monday, March 13th, Rosso told the students: “It always blesses my heart when I come here and see all those beautiful smiles on your faces and the cleanliness of Busu and everything else. I should say, this reflects on your staff, your principal, your board of management, na yupla yet.”

He stressed on the word ‘responsibility’, saying when people take personal ownership of everything that they do, and make decisions in the best interest of people around them, everything prospers.

“I would like to take my cap off, and bid special mention and credit to the principal and staff here at Busu. Mi laik tok bikpla tenk yu.

“I would like to make special mention and credit to the chairman and his board and not last but least, the parents and especially you kids. Without your cooperation, your partnership, your leadership; without those aspects in life, nothing moves forward.

“Too many times, we in Papua New Guinea always think about ‘Em samting blo gavman, em samting blo narapla man, em no problem blo mi, em problem blo narapla man’. We never take ownership.

“But once you take ownership of every little thing you do and say, ‘No, this is me. I must do it’, then the world will change.”

Rosso commended principal George Noble and his board and administration for maintaining strong decisive leadership in managing the school’s affairs.

Because of this, he pledged the support of the Lae City Authority, saying they will allocate K2.5 million for a new administration building.

The DPM also thanked Digicel Foundation for the state-of-the-art infrastructure for Busu Secondary School, which is worth K1.6 million; the highest amount the Foundation has ever spent on a single classroom.