DITI structure approved

Acting Secretary for DITI, Jacinta Warakai Manua said with this approval, the department that was established under NEC Decision No. NG48/2022 was now an entity that would function like any other normal Government department.

This NEC Decision directed the Department of Personnel Management to create a Department structure of 25 positions.

“The thing about DITI is it is not an existing department; we are adding a new entity to the Government system. This approval now gives me the power to now advertise my positions. Our department structure is small but will be effective,” said Mrs Manua.

Secretary Taies Sansan said the submission’s alignment to the PNG Vision 2050 and the Strategic Development Plan (SDP) 2010- 2030 was clearly articulated to secure approval for the new department structure.

“After careful consideration, I am confident that the proposed structure aligns with the department’s objectives and will enhance the efficiency and the effectiveness of DITI. The importance of this organization cannot be overlooked at a time where exponential growth in the international trade and investment sub-economic sector has been recognized and where there is a need to properly manage and utilize its potential to help grow PNG’s economy,” said Secretary Sansan.

“This approval paves way for more prominence to be accorded to international trade and investment space through the DITI to drive economic growth,” she added.

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said this approval ticked off one of the key deliverables of the Ministry for this year.

“With DITI structure approval being ticked off, we will now focus on delivering the World Indigenous Business Forum and the inaugural PNG-Asia Investment Conference in October, and establishing our first Trade Mission in Shenzhen, China this year,” said Minister Maru.

Meanwhile, the positions for DITI will be advertised in January next year after the budget is allocated for the DITI in the 2024 Recurrent and Development Budget.