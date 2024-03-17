Defence Recruitment Structure Complete

According to Secretary Hari John Akipe, the 2020 Structure replaces the previous seven-year-old redundant structure. He says the 2020 Structure will allow the department to carry out its legal mandate effectively in the evolving security environment.

“It will also provide a platform that is necessary for the PNG Defence Force to transition from functional to environmental command. All structure activities since 2020 were done in consultation with the Department of Personnel Management (DPM). This ensured that public service laws and requirements were followed.”

In 2021, a recruitment drive was initiated to fill positions created as a result of the restructure. With 166 internal staff appointed to positions across defence establishments in the country, 48 new-hires joined the department through an external advertisement in late 2021.

After the initial recruitment, the department went through the public service process to settle and confirm the new officers as staff of the department. Following their settlement, the department advertised again in July 2023 to fill the remaining positions. This drive was completed in February this year with offers given to 77 successful applicants. Out of the 77 applications, one turned down an offer to work with the department and 76 applicants are expected to start work mid-this month.

All recruitment activities were done with the guidance of the DPM and a representative from DPM was part of the technical interview panel.