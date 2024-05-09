Moderator to work on post-referendum issues

The leaders resolved this during the Joint Supervisory Board meeting in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

The meeting resolved that the joint technical team of both governments will work together to develop the moderator’s mandate and terms of reference within a week of the signing of this Joint Supervisory Board meeting.

The leaders also discussed key issues relating to the ratification and post-referendum issues.

The engagement of a working moderator is to support the two governments in:

Resolving outstanding issues relating to the Sessional Order and related matters to bring the results of the 2019 referendum for independence into the national parliament Facilitate and provide oversight in preparing the Joint Consultation Report and other matters, as legally required by s342 (1); and Assist the Bipartisan Committee in joint awareness messaging to Members of the 11th National Parliament

On the issue of Fisheries Revenue Sharing Arrangements, the leaders acknowledged that this agenda has been a legacy agenda of the JSB, and directed the ministers responsible in both governments to further discuss and conclude this agenda.

The ministers, chief secretaries and responsible agencies will work on a mechanism to conclude the fisheries revenue sharing arrangement.

On the agenda of financial issues including the Prime Minister’s commitment for the Restoration and Development Grant (RDG), the leaders resolved that the funding support under the Prime Minister’s commitment program will be discontinued post 2024, and that these funds be used as a trade-off to retire outstanding RDG arrears owed to Bougainville.

On the agenda on BCL Shares, the leaders acknowledged the ongoing delay in the transfer of shares to the ABG, due largely to considerations on costs implications of the stamp duty tax required for the transfer of shares.

The national government committed to have the stamp duty tax of K1million settled by Kumul Minerals Holding Limited and that the BCL Shares Certificate be handed over to the ABG by the end of May 2024.

The leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to the Bougainville Peace Agreement and to the Melanesian spirit of consensus in ensuring that a peaceful process is followed through as both governments prepare to walk through the final leg of its political journey.

The leaders also agreed that the next meeting of the Joint Supervisory Body will be in August.