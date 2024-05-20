Porgera CDA launched

The CDA process will begin today, May 20 in Wabag, and negotiations will take two to three weeks. The CDA is a process where landowners and stakeholders of mining projects in the country, negotiate benefits deriving from their respective projects, in this case from the Porgera Project.

Minister Dilu said the CDA is a government process that is catered for under the Mining Act 1992 and various other laws, and the negotiations would hence be guided by these laws, and urged stakeholders to negotiate within the ambits of these laws.

The landowners were told that the Government was committed to the CDA process and would ensure that relevant government agencies would avail the necessary resources towards the staging of the meeting.

“Wanem ol bikpla disisin mipla mekim, mipla mas mekim in close consultation wantaim ol pipol na stakeholders (the decisions the government makes must be done in consultation with the landowners and stakeholders),” said Minister Dilu.

He said everyone involved in the process was equally important, as they all would sacrifice their resources so that the project could operate. Minister Dilu said for instance if the power line landowners of Hela did not avail their land for power lines to run through, there would not be a power supply to the mine, hence the mine would not operate.

The landowners of the project were credited for their patience and commitment, over the last four years when the government and Barrick were in negotiations.

The MRA Managing Director, Jerry Garry urged the people to stop fighting amongst each other and live peacefully so that the project could operate without impediments.

New Porgera Limited (NPL) general manager, James McTiernan said NPL was pleased to witness the launch of the CDA negotiations, adding that the CDA was a good opportunity for landowners of Porgera, to negotiate their benefits and that of their future generations.

He said NPL hoped that the launching is a step towards the general success of the mine’s operations for the next 20 years and beyond.

NPL wished to see benefits distributed fairly and to ensure a long-term social license across the company’s project footprint.

Meantime, Porgera Landowners Association Treasurer, Nickson Mangape, said his people had been waiting for the CDA process for the last four years; and now they all are looking forward to benefiting from the project, especially in terms of business-spin offs and contracts.

The occasion was witnessed by the Mr Garry, Secretaries for the Departments of Treasury Andrew Oaeke, and Provincial & Local Level Government (DPLLG), Philip Leo, Acting Executive Manager of the MRA's Development Coordination Division Jerry Naime, parties to the CDA and other tenements landowners.

The parties are the Enga Provincial Government, Special Mining Lease landowners, NPL and Porgera Rural Local Level Government.

Other tenement landowners are Lease for Mining Purposes (LMP), Mining Easements and Mining Lease landowners.

