NIP secondary schools resume without funds

The 11 secondary schools in the maritime province closed last week due to a delay in the release of the Government Tuition Fee Subsidy second quarter funding.

Provincial chief executive officer of the social sector, Apelis Benson, confirmed the resumption of classes, saying they are expecting the second quarter payment this week.

“All school leaders, Board of Governors and parents and citizens are strongly encouraged to strictly adhere to approved school budgets, School Learning Improvement Plan and live within the budget capabilities,” said Benson.

“Let’s be creative to manage our funds and review all school activities to enable key teaching and learning to eventuate.

“The National Department of Education has been the major funding source for all education services in the province. We have tried all other sources of funding however, response has been very challenging,” contined the CEO of social services – education.

“I want to thank all principals, senior management team, BOG and P&C and our teachers for your commitment to perform your teaching responsibilities despite these challenges. Let's continue to teach well and let our leaders deal with funding, resources and upkeep of our schools in the province.”

Benson said K1.5 million would be needed to keep the 11 secondary schools in operation, while each of these boarding schools receives an average of K280,000 per quarter.