OTML Hosts Mining Minister’s First Official Visit

Minister Dilu praised OTML’s Board of Management, leadership, and employees for their work and emphasized the significance of the recent renewal of OTML's Special Mining Lease. He highlighted the visit's purpose to explore plans for the mine's life extension and to ensure its continued contribution to the country’s economy.

"Ok Tedi Mining Limited is a 100 percent nationally owned company. As the Minister for Mining, it's crucial to visit this state-owned mine before inspecting other mines in the country," said Minister Dilu.

The visit included a briefing with OTML's executive leadership team and a tour of the mine site and mill operations. The ministers observed the daily operations and continuous improvement efforts firsthand.

Acting Managing Director and CEO Alan Bong underscored OTML's national importance, stating, "Ok Tedi is a proud 100 percent nationally owned mining company and a great asset for the country. Our production and safety performance this year has been exceptional thanks to our people. We are committed to mining responsibly, aligning with our vision to deliver to our stakeholders and leave a lasting sustainable legacy."

The ministers admired the advanced knowledge and technology applied at the site to ensure safe and effective operations. They pledged to support OTML’s board and management to ensure the mine continues operating successfully, aiming for longevity until 2050 and beyond, recognising OTML’s critical role in the region and the nation's prosperity.