Deadline for climate change study extended

CCDA in partnership with the Government of Australia issued the call last month for a concept note focusing on Climate Change, however, extended by another month to give ample time for the concept note to be submitted.

Funded through the PNG Australia Partnership, successful candidates will be awarded research grants to support the research project for a period of 12 months.

There are two categories of funding for this research grant: student and open category.

The student awards; these awards are offered to Papua New Guineans and permanent residents of PNG pursuing master’s studies at a university in PNG and to researchers, research, and higher learning institutes in the PNG community.

The open category is for researchers and professionals, academic and higher learning institutions, and government organizations in PNG engaged in climate change.

Candidate should have an academic background that combines an interest in public policy, and economics, with environmental and social sciences (e.g., forestry, agroforestry, climate justice for women, people with disabilities, vulnerable people, gender, biodiversity, or ecosystems).

CCDA’s Acting Managing Director William Lakain envisages that these awards will facilitate and support research and development on climate change mainstreaming in PNG and thus allow for evidence-based policy development in PNG.

Application information can be found at this link: https://ccda.gov.pg/events/research-grant-funding-on-climate-change/ or contact researchproposal@ccda.gov.pg