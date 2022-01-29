Dates Set For Commission Of Inquiry

Chairman and Commissioner, Sike Julian Toulik said the hearings will be held at the Muruk Haus, level 1 Waigani in Port Moresby.

The schedules are as follows:

Monday, 31 January 2022

Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Monday, 7 February 2022

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

The inquiry will establish if there were breaches of laws into the approval and negotiations of the Port Moresby wharf and subsequent acquisition of the Motukea wharf.

The COI will advised the public and interested parties to consult the website on the progress of the matter. The final report is expected to be delivered in June 2022.