Dagua mourns

A haus krai is set up at Forot mining settlement in Wau.

The mourners, were in black attire to signify they are grieving with the country.

Spokesman Wayne Sia said the Sepik people living in Wau are at a loss over the death of the country’s first prime minister, and father of the nation.

He said the Arapesh people from Dagua recognise ties with Sir Michael in PNG’s political history, through their late leader Sir Peter Simogun.

With support from the Sir Michael as provincial member, Sir Pita signed an agreement with the Department of Livestock and Primary Industry and the people of Arapesh went to work in oil palm blocks in West New Britain.