Curfew looms for city residents

The National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) is meeting at 3pm today to discuss not only the Port Moresby issue, but other issues that have disrupted the electoral process right across the country.

Marape will address the nation through a press conference right after the NSAC meeting.

“We are on top of all these issues,” he said.

“By tonight, or tomorrow, there will be a curfew.

“Those who want to continue to cause disturbances to counting, as well as to the innocent society at large, will face the full force of the law.”