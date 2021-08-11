Creative Book week at Kopkop

The 2021 National Book Week theme “Lock-down, Stay Safe and Read Books” panned out well at Kopkop with the college taking part in an array of activities that observed the true spirit of the book week. This included a visit to the National Library with other schools in NCD.

In honour of the book week, Kopkop College students participated in poster competitions, watching educational films, dramatic reading sessions and writing of poetry, roleplays and book reviews. The week ended with a costume parade of characters from their favorite books.

PNG writer and author of “Age of Irony”, David Soroda attended the costume parade saying that he enjoyed it very much as it portrayed the efforts put in by student and teacher.

He also encouraged the school to adapt the e-library system into the school in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as it impacts learning in schools.

Kopkop College Librarian, Margaret Maha said that having the kids dress as their favorite characters inspires them to read more from the books that brought those characters to life.

Mrs Maha says the College also runs an active reading program especially for its primary school students, and the program has successfully seen young learners catch up in reading.