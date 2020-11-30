 

Court yet to hear case of Nov 17 sitting

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
12:31, November 30, 2020
Supreme court hearing into the case filed by Ialibu Pangia MP, Peter O'Neill on the court interpretation of the November 17th Parliament sitting was to go before the supreme Court this morning.

Interested parties who applied to take part in the proceedings as interveners include; Prime Minister James Marape, Treasurer, Ian Lingstuckey, leader of government business, Renbo Paita, Clerk of Parliament and Paul Paraka as a private citizen.

Ruling on whether to grant these applications will be heard at 12:30pm today, after it was adjourned by the five men bench.

Opposition leader, Belden Namah has also shown interest in the proceedings.

The court is expected to hear his application at 12:30 when it resumes.

The Speaker and Attorney General have been granted leave to be part of the proceedings last week.

The opposite leader Belden Namah, Deputy Speaker, Koni Iguan, Attorney General Pila Niningi, Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua and Samarai Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard were in court today.

