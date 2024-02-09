Cop kills murder suspect in self-defence

The suspect, 35-year-old Frexcy Timothy, allegedly attacked two police officers who came to arrest him for various offences. He killed Sergeant Kopi Kanatupa, but was neutralized by First Constable Pala Kaki.

According to the police report, it was alleged that on Sunday 28th January 2024 at about 8am, late Sgt. Kanatupa and Constable Kaki went to Bomagai Mine Camp after receiving a complaint from the Wabununa Ward Councilor and the village magistrate that Timothy was practicing cult activities, consuming marijuana and supplying it as well. The village leaders said he continuously made threats, was abusive, and created disharmony and disorder in the community.

When the suspect heard that police were coming to arrest him, he came to meet them, armed with a two-meter crowbar.

Late Sgt. Kanatupa was armed with a pistol while First Constable Kaki was unarmed. Upon seeing the armed suspect, Sgt. Kanatupa fired two warning shots and called for Timothy to surrender. However, Timothy ran at the armed policeman, dodging all 12 rounds as he went. The late Sergeant was pierced with the crowbar in the back of his head as he tried to take cover.

Timothy then returned to his house and emerged with a machete to attack First Constable Kaki. During the struggle the policeman overpowered the suspect, injuring him in the process. Timothy later died from those injuries.

Late Sgt. Kanatupa also died while being rushed to the hospital.