Compulsory retirement age for judges is 72

Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Pila Niningi clarified that age at retirement, it is not possible for a judge to secure another gainful employment after retirement but relies solely on their pension salary on retirement which is already taxed by half.

“Other allowances and fringe benefits payable to a judge ceases upon retirement,” he said.

In addition, Niningi clarified that the current medical scheme for judges does not extend to retirement leaving the judges without adequate medical cover on retirement.

“At such age, constant health care is important. With no medical cover at retirement, a judge is expected to dig deeper to pay for his own medical expenses.

“The current pension scheme for judges is unattractive and needs to be reviewed, and this government is committed to making it better to give our judges a good retirement.

“There is no gain for the judges under the current pension scheme. Judges deserve better given the important constitutional office they occupy and the number of years they put in to serve the country and its people,” said Niningi.

Judges make up the third – arm of government as are the Members of Parliament who comprise the other two – arms of government.

“Judges deserve to be treated the same as Members of Parliament or even better, on matters concerning pension entitlements.

“The passing of the proposed amendment to the Income Tax Act by Parliament will put the judges on par with the Members of Parliament on tax exemption on their pension.

“It would be another milestone achievement for the judiciary under the current government. It would also leave behind a lasting legacy of a government who is committed to ensuring that members of our judiciary are well looked after even after retirement.”

Finally, Minister Niningi said with these improved terms and conditions of employment for judges, the court would be expected to increase its case disposition rates, reduce backlog and clear outstanding reserved judgments promptly and in a timely manner.