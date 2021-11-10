Community Calls For Support

After more than a decade, the community has taken the initiative to provide and support each other.

Solomon Community is a small community in Daru, Western Province that has always struggled to make ends meet for its individual families.

Community leaders, Alex Doie said it took him at least 10 years to change the attitudes of the youth in the area. He said it wasn’t easy but he managed to change the behaviour of the people especially the youth.

“I really struggled as an individual from time to time to talk to my people and finally after 10 years, I can see change and people are willing to listen and leave their old habits behind.

“For 30 years all my people knew and did was chop firewood, steal, and engage in tribal fights and other illegal activities that disturbed other communities on the island. But today we are a changed community.”

Most of the people in the Solomon community for the last 30 years have lived of from selling firewood. To date it is still the same story but they are changing for the better and have engaged in other useful activities.

Mr Doie said: “People have changed and we are working together and we want to invite change into our community.”

He said youths have changed their bad attitudes and women and girls now feel safe to move around and do what they can to help and support their families, especially selling firewood and crabs.

Community representative, Kousa Aidai said the government has neglected them and little or no services has reached their community and they continue to struggle and suffer.

“I feel sorry for the people because we are still leaving in bush material houses. Our houses are not in good conditions, our wives, mothers and sisters are still carrying firewood to help generate income for their families. This should not be happening.

“The question I want to say is, where is the government of the day in South Fly District, can’t they see the way the people are leaving?”

While most of the youth in the community are unemployed, many of them are just staying home while others are going fishing or helping their wives, mothers and sisters, chopping firewood.

Today the community has changed for the better. Having a weekly schedule to follow with roles and responsibilities and they are ready to accept any opportunity that comes their way.

Meantime, accessing vital services such as water, electricity, health and education remains a challenge.

Mr Doie is hoping that their local member will look into this and help the community in proving basic services to ease the hardships faced daily.