City riots to be thoroughly investigated

The incident that transpired on Wednesday 10th January 2024, believed to be instigated by police, will be thoroughly investigated says Controller of the State Of Emergency and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Donald Yamasombi, in a press conference this afternoon.

He said one is a government team, another is an incident review team and the third is a criminal investigation team.

“The investigation will look into the conduct of our personnel (who) will look into the criminal implications of what we (police) did and what we may have done wrong.

“To give assurance to our people we have three mobile squad units from outside centres in the city with about 700 PNGDF and police personnel currently in the city,” he said.

He said people must not live in fear because security is adequate.

“I would like to give confidence to our members of the police force as well as the citizens of this country that we will get to the bottom of this issue to ensure this incident (does) not happen again,” Yamasombi said.